Push for more Dandy cops

Victoria Police’s recruitment drive for hundreds of more officers is coming to Dandenong.

An information session for potential recruits is set to be held on the evening of Thursday 16 February.

It’s part of a statewide campaign for an extra 502 police and 50 protective services officers over two years.

At the information session, attendees will be talked through the recruitment process and meet police who work in Dandneong.

Inspector Peter Koger, who is the Greater Dandenong Local Area Commander, said the police force offered an “exciting career”.

“Every day is different when working with Victoria Police and throughout my career, I have relished the opportunity to rise to the challenge while providing support to my community.

“Not only have I worked directly with the community, but I have also worked for specialist units including Crime Investigation and Highway Patrol.

“I encourage anyone seeking an exciting career, endless development opportunities and a rewarding connection to community to head to the recruitment day.”

Victoria Police is promoting the chance for locals to come back and work in their region.

Acting Superintendent Charmaine Hosking of the Victoria Police Recruitment Division said the job suited “anyone interested in making a difference within the community”.

“There are so many different roles that you can literally have what feels like multiple careers within the one organisation.

“You’ll start off on the van, then you might move to a specialist area, then you may become a detective or work on multi agency rescue efforts.

“We’re looking for hundreds of police so if you’ve ever thought about joining now is the time.”

Victoria Police state it’s seeking recruits with “life experience” as well as younger people on a gap year or who have recently finished Year 12.Those involved in part-time work, volunteering, demonstrated leadership qualities or played community sport are encouraged to apply.

The benefits include seven months paid training and nine weeks paid leave.

Probationary Constables receive a starting salary of $74,487 a year plus allowances.

The upcoming information event is at Chisholm Institute, Dandenong on Thursday 16 February, 6pm.

Attendance is free but attendees are asked to register online.

Details: police.vic.gov.au/police