Drink-driving hits a new high

The South East’s senior cop has deplored the “shocking” numbers of drink drivers caught in a weekend operation on Monash Freeway.

A staggering 41 motorists – one in every 70 tested – were caught drink driving on the nights of Friday 10 February and Saturday 11 February as part of Operation Colossus.

The strike rate was well above the one in 301 caught during the Australia Day weekend.

“These results are shocking,” Southern Metro Division 3 Superintendent Jo Stafford said.

“To detect so many drink drivers in just two nights is extremely concerning.

“Even worse, many of those caught shouldn’t have had any alcohol in their system whatsoever.”

Twelve of those caught were required to have zero blood alcohol content.

They included a probationary driver who recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.192. The driver’s vehicle was immediately impounded, and their licence suspended.

A further six drug-drivers were caught from just 79 preliminary oral fluid tests.

Police also impounded 16 vehicles and detected 18 unauthorised drivers who were either unlicenced, disqualified or suspended.

Operation Colossus, which was conducted by Southern Metro Division 3 Highway Patrol with support from the Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section and Transport Branch, targeted impaired drivers on the freeway.

Supt Stafford issued a zero-tolerance warning after the high levels of drink driving.

“Choosing to drink and drive demonstrates blatant disregard not only for your own safety but the safety of your passengers and all road users.

“There is absolutely no excuse.”

First-time offenders – even a “bit over” the blood alcohol limit face fines, loss of licence and disqualification.

Repeat offenders and drivers with high readings face potential jail time.

“Police are conducting alcohol tests at every opportunity and if you think you won’t get caught – think again.

“We won’t hesitate to remove drink drivers from the roads – even if you’re only a little bit over”

As of 14 February, 49 lives have been lost on Victoria’s roads this year, up from 37 at the same time last year.

The five-year average is 31.