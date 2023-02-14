Open your heart for Library Lovers Day

In celebration of Library Lovers Day on 14 February, Casey Cardinia Libraries are seeking book donations to support a literary supply program in Papua New Guinea.

The libraries are seeking donations of brand-new books for primary school aged students and pre-school children for the Kimbe Assistance Project, which sends books and supplies to people in Kimbe, Papua New Guinea.

Since 2010, the project has facilitated the donation of more than 8500 boxes of books, school furniture and equipment, tables, wheelchairs, walking frames and other hospital equipment.

The project has also seen the installation of solar-powered lighting at two remote health clinics and donated 10 additional portable solar lighting kits.

Casey Cardinia Libraries chief executive officer Beth Luppino said she is confident the libraries community will come together to support the cause.

“The Kimbe Assistance Project helps kids in Papua New Guinea get the resources they need to learn and get an education; we are proud to support this project and any donation big or small will go a long way,” she said.

“Book donations can be left at any of our five libraries, donations must be brand-new, and if you are stuck for ideas you can find suggestions on our website.”

Suggested items for donation include:

* Children’s Library Books Preschool to Year 6 including picture books and board books, readers and children’s novels.

* Non-fiction Prep to Year 12.

* Student dictionaries and atlases.

* Student Bibles.

* Disability aids: (Braille, Auslan, Dyslexic materials, etc).

* Textbooks – Prep to Year 12 (no LOTE please).

* Secondary college tech books on home economics, hospitality, business studies – computers, wood, metal, electronics, auto, etc.

Donations are open between Wednesday 1 February and Friday 17 February, 2023.

For more information, head to cclc.vic.gov.au/kimbe