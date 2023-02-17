Long legal claim denied

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillor Angela Long shrugged off calls for her to resign after her colleagues unanimously rejected her bid for reimbursement of her personal legal fees.

At a council meeting on 13 February, the matter marked for “confidential” debate was shifted to the public domain.

Cr Sean O’Reilly moved a motion that the council did not support the reimbursement of Cr Long’s $8900 of personal legal expenses as a litigant in 2022.

Councillors unanimously voted in favour, with details of the matter to remain “confidential”.

However, details of the claim had already leaked weeks earlier via the Dandenong Council Watch website.

Cr Long, who was not present during the vote due to the conflict of interest, said: “The council has made their decision and that’s that.

“As for people calling for a resignation, that’s not going to happen.

“I was entitled to ask, and the council made its decision.”

Cr Long says she initiated legal action against a former councillor, Maria Sampey, after allegedly receiving a “very, very nasty” phone call from her.

She was then legally represented in three sessions at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court as she successfully applied for an intervention order.

According to council policy, legal support is given to councillors if they’re prosecuted by an external individual.

However, in this case, Cr Long was the litigant. Legal support is only provided after a vote by councillors if it’s decided that “such support is in the council’s interest”.

Dandenong Council Watch founder Dean Hurlston, who is Ratepayers Victoria president, called for Cr Long’s resignation.

“I congratulate all councillors who voted on the matter for the unanimous rejection.

“Angela Long has clearly failed to read public sentiment. Petty squabbles are no reason to try to charge ratepayers almost $9000.

“Cr Long could reflect, and if her fellow councillors have lost confidence in her, she should resign.”

During councillor negotiations ahead of the 13 February motion, a push to recognise Cr Long’s distress during the legal matter was defeated.

Mayor Eden Foster told Star Journal that “given what (Cr Long) has been through I want to acknowledge the pain and distress she’s felt in that time”.

“It is tough being a public figure, you’re vulnerable to different situations.

“Being a psychologist, I know everyone deals with these things differently.”

Cr Foster said she didn’t believe anyone on the council was calling for Cr Long’s resignation.

“I think we want to just get on with things.”