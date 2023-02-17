Arrests in Dandenong

Stonnington Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives have arrested and charged two people in relation to a non-confrontational aggravated burglary in Malvern East on Thursday 16 February.

Detectives will allege multiple offenders stole keys for three vehicles after entering the property via a rear window in the early hours of the morning.

The offenders allegedly stole three vehicles from the garage including 2016 Ferrari California, 2020 Porsche Cayenne and 2015 Maserati Ghibli.

Resident became aware the vehicles were stolen and reported the incident to police at around 8.30am.

Detective Sergeant Sean Schimizzi said, “Local police are out in force every single night to prevent crimes such as burglaries from occurring.”

The stolen Ferrari California was located on the same day, with the Police Air Wing sighting the vehicle dumped in the car park of a Dandenong shopping centre at 1pm.

Air Wing followed the alleged offender, who fled the area on a stolen motorbike.

A 17-year-old boy from Clyde North was arrested by detectives with the assistance of uniformed police. He has been charged with several offences including aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving while pursued by police, and other traffic related offences. He will face a children’s court at a later date.

“Specialist units such as Airwing, the Public Order Response Team, and the Dog Squad are also regularly called on to assist local police in tracking suspicious vehicles or people connected to aggravated burglaries that occur on the night,” Mr Schmizzi said.

At the same time Porsche Cayenne was located on Princess Highway Dandenong before it was tracked to a Dandenong shopping centre. The alleged offender fled in another car and was intercepted by the police on Clow Street Dandenong.

A 57-year-old woman was arrested who was released pending further enquiries and a 26-year-old man who was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving while pursued by police, and other traffic related offences. He was remanded to appear at the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 17 February 2023.

“While this work may go largely unseen by the community as it occurs when they are sleeping, these proactive patrols do not stop until the sun has risen,” Mr Schimizzi said.

The 2015 Maserati Ghibli, which was also allegedly stolen from the same address, remains outstanding.

Police believe there are several other offenders also connected to the theft of these vehicles and wish to speak to anyone who saw or has dash cam footage of the Maserati driving erratically in the Dandenong, Waverley, or Malvern areas.