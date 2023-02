A motorcyclist was fighting for life after crashing on Eastlink in Keysborough on Tuesday afternoon (21 February).

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol say she appeared to lose control and crash into barriers just before 1pm.

She was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Police are investigating reports that the rider was seen driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic just prior to the crash.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au