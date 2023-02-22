$13.5m Salvos hub opens

The ribbon has been cut to open the Salvation Army’s $13.5m community hub in central Dandenong.

The centre at George and Cadle streets features a worship hall, youth rooms, an op-shop, spaces for events and community services, as well as support for vulnerable community members.

At its official opening on 11 February, Salvation Army senior officers Commissioner Miriam Gluyas, Colonel Winsome Merrett and Colonel Kelvin Merrett were joined by Bruce MP Julian Hill, Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams and Greater Dandenong mayor Eden Foster.

Dandenong-based area officer Major Bram Cassidy and corps officers Captain Fleur Hodge, Lieutenant Reak Deng and Lieutenant Elizabeth Kang also attended.

Other guests were Development Victoria executive director Julie Browning and representatives from architect firm Antarctica and builder Johns Lyng.

The Mission Hub had been long anticipated since The Salvos signed a development agreement with Development Victoria in 2015.

Active in Dandenong since 1885, The Salvation Army will help expand its services as it moves out of its James Street facilities and other sites in Dandenong and Doveton.

Most of the project’s funding comes from selling other Salvation Army properties.

About 200 jobs were supported during its building.