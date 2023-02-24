Myositis Makeover

Hallam local Matt Catterson will be having his past shoulder length hair cut to raise money for the Myositis Association Australia and will be donating the hair to the Victorian Cancer Council.

Myositis is a group of rare conditions where the body’s immune system progressively turns against itself and destroys healthy muscle tissue instead of building new muscle tissue. Presently there are no cures and it is thought the group of myositis diseases affects 4-5 people per 100,000 in Australia.

Matt’s makeover will take place at an event hosted by the Myositis Association Australia at the Mulgrave Country Club, Tuesday 28 February at 6pm.

Matt’s Cousin Rachel suffers from a rare form of myositis known as polymyositis. Polymyositis is the irreversible and permanent death of muscle fibres, including skeletal, heart, lung and swallowing muscles.

Rachel’s day always starts with a cocktail of medication and a good day is when she’s able to get out of bed and do some “normal” daily living activities.

Other days are not so good and see Rachel bedridden, unable to move, sit, stand, walk, shower, change her clothes, hold a spoon to eat or hold her neck up.

She also has trouble holding a conversation and using a phone to text, call or to ask for help.

Living with a rare chronic illness that is largely invisible means Rachel has experienced discrimination and ignorance not only from doctors but from her own community and people close to her.

Always with a smile and a little makeup, you could be fooled to think she isn’t in pain.

Even her cousin Matt admits to missing the signs of her struggle.

“At times I wasn’t even aware because she did such a good job of masking the pain and the misery,” He said.

“The next day she was bedridden and I couldn’t understand.

“Like the flip of a switch, how different today was for her [than yesterday].”

Matt has been growing his hair out for years with the purpose in mind of donating it to charity.

“I decided I could do my part in supporting three great causes through having a fundraising event where my hair is cut,” Matt said.

“And from there I made up my mind that I would like to raise funds for some charities that have importance in my life, Myositis Association Australia, Life Line and multiple sclerosis.”

Myositis Association Australia Committee Member Will Barger explained that the volunteers for the charity have close ties with myositis.

“The Myositis Association is a registered charity, run by volunteers, all who have a form of myositis,” He said.

“We are here to support and advocate for those folk, whether someone has myositis or are a carer, family member, or friend.

“Our goal is to help more people keep in touch, share their experiences and learn practical ways to manage their condition.

“We also work to raise awareness of myositis and to support Australian-based research looking into ways to prevent and treat the disease as well as improving the quality of life for those living with myositis.”

Join Matt and the Myositis Association Australia on 28 February to support those affected by myositis.

“So, let’s raise awareness and funds for resources to support not only Rachel but all those mighty myositis warriors!” Matt said.

“This community will majorly benefit from visibility of this campaign so please share, share, share.”