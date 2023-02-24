Our Turf 1 Team of the Year

By Marcus Uhe

With the DDCA unveiling its Turf 1 Team of the Year on Sunday, it’s time to name our own.

Some players pick themselves, some required a bit of thinking from the one-man selection panel.

And let me tell you, it wasn’t just the stinking hot nights last week that were causing the chief selector to have some sleepless nights.

We’re a touch all-rounder heavy, but it’s a good problem to have when one of your lead spinners can bat at four and hold his own.

We’ve got veteran leadership at the top of the order, a good mix of right and left handers and we bat deep.

With all this in mind, here’s the DDCA Turf 1 Team of the Year.

1 – Ryan Quirk (Captain)

Springvale South

Remember when I said there were certain guys who picked themselves? Exhibit A is the Bloods opener. Two hundreds and two fifties has him streets ahead of the next highest runs-scorer, for the side that has gone undefeated and finished at the top of the table. Need I say more? One of only four players, too, to make five teams of the week to date. Let’s give him the captaincy while we’re at it.

2 – Leigh Booth

Hallam Kalora Park

Booth gives us two left-handers at the top of the order with plenty of experience. Four half centuries for a side that will finish third, at worst, forming an excellent partnership with Jagveer Hayer at the top of the order for the Hawks. Another with selections across the season to date, and crucially missed the Hawks’ round-eight fixture against Springvale South, in which they narrowly went down by three wickets. Could he have made the difference? We’ll never know. But his replacement that day, Ben Hillard, only made seven in his absence.

3 – Jordan Wyatt

Springvale South

The first right-hander in our top three gives the bowlers a new dynamic to bowl to, after the initial comfort that came from the two lefties. Wyatt has backed-up his title-winning year with the Bloods by showing his class once again to be one of the competition’s leading run scorers. Just when the bowlers think there’s a bit of relief coming after removing Quirk, bang, here’s Wyatt. Wyatt has made four appearances in the team of the week in the 2022-23 season.

4 – Jeevan Mendis

Narre South

The only player in the top five for both wickets taken and runs made in the 2022-23 campaign, the former Sri Lankan international has brought the star-factor to the Turf 1 competition this year. With the bat, there’s three fifties and a hundred against Parkmore, and with the ball, he’s taken wickets in every game he’s played, including 6/27 against the Pirates, bamboozling his opponents with his leg-spinning variations. Another member of the illustrious five TOTW selections club.

5 – Jordan Hammond

Hallam Kalora Park

Could consider himself unlucky to not be steering the ship of this side, having led Hallam’s excellent campaign throughout. The 2021-22 Wookey Medallist falls just-outside of the Mendis bracket as a top-fiver in both categories but has been one of the most consistent performers in the competition, often taking the new ball for his side.

6 – Ramneet Dhindsa

North Dandenong

Quietly gone about his work for North Dandenong this year but has been a consistent performer at the top of the Maroons’ order. Demoted from his regular position but forced his way in on the back of sheer weight of runs. Sits nearly 100 runs ahead of his next-highest runs-scorer in the Maroons line-up, underscoring the reliance on him at Lois Twohig.

7 – Hadigallage Jayaratne

Buckley Ridges

It might be a surprise to see the leading seam-bowler in the competition listed at seven, but 212 runs at 26.5 including two 50s makes him a genuine all-rounder for Buckley. Taken wickets in every game this season to sit second on the leading wicket taker list with 21, as a superb all-round contributor.

8 – Michael Davies

Buckley Ridges

Right in the mix for a second Wookey having put together an excellent year with the ball for Manjula Munasinghe’s men. Often batted in difficult scenarios as the late order hitter, but could be this side’s finisher.

9 – Duveen Kalansooriya

St Mary’s

Led the way among glovemen for runs this year as one of only two to crack the 200-run barrier. It’s often tough for batters coming-in so late in the order, particularly in one-day cricket, but Kalansooriya took his opportunities better than his gloved compatriots.

10 – Blade Baxter

Springvale South

One of the stand-out seam-bowlers this season, the seasoned pro used his left-arm variations to great effect to be the Bloods’ leading seam bowler, highlighted by a five-wicket haul in a massive clash against Hallam Kalora Park away. Has also contributed valuable runs late in the innings on multiple occasions, including in vital wins against Buckley Ridges and Narre South to dig his side out of trouble.

11 – Sachith Jayasingha

Hallam Kalora Park

Started the season like a house on fire to rocket to the top of the leading wicket takers list early on, and hasn’t looked back. Two five-wicket hauls, including 5/41 against North Dandenong, were the standout performances, and he’s tied with Quirk, Booth and Mendis as five-timers in the TOTW.