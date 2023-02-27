Multi-vehicle crash on Monash Freeway

Police were appealing for public information on a five-vehicle crash on Monash Freeway in Dandenong North.

A truck and four cars collided on the outbound lanes near Stud Road about 3.30pm on Friday 24 February.

The truck driver and two other drivers were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A second crash between two tray trucks then occurred 100 metres away, prior to the Stud Road exit.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol police are investigating.

Any dashcam footage or other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.vic.com.au