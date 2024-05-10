Murder charge laid after Noble Park man allegedly slain

Two men have been charged over the alleged fatal stabbing of a Noble Park man in Ormond last weekend (5 May).

A 27-year-old Ormond man was charged with murder and attempted murder, while a 26-year-old Ormond man was charged with affray.

The pair faced Goulburn Local Court this morning where extradition to Victoria was granted.

They are expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Friday 10 May.

The charges follow an incident in Ormond on Sunday, 5 May where one man was killed and one man was injured.

Emergency services were called to a home on North Road about 1am following reports of a dispute.

Upon arrival, two men were located with stab wounds, police say.

A 22-year-old Noble Park man suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A 30-year-old Noble Park was taken to hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.

It’s believed the parties involved in the incident were known to each other, police say.