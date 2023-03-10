Diversifying police ranks

By Sahar Foladi

Victoria Police is seeking to broaden its ranks with its Diversity Recruitment Program for the South-East.

The recruitment program is a partnership between Victoria Police, Jesuits Social Services and Victoria University, with new round of applications now open.

Applicants will take part in a 15-week course at Victoria University in Policing and Recruitment Pathways to build their skills and capabilities for a higher chance of being recruited.

The program specifically targets diverse communities of the South-East in efforts to not just create awareness in those communities but also to guide participants through each stage of the recruitment process.

Mella Opiew was one of the first to be recruited through this program.

“I recall when I accepted the offer from Victoria Police my siblings were there, all of them were happy. They are more concerned about my safety but they’re happy for me.

“I was really happy that day, it was one of my best days.”

Eldest of four siblings, Mr Opiew migrated from Sudan with his family in 2004. With English as a second language, he attended Noble Park English Language School to get himself up to speed.

Now a police constable, he says the program provides a lot of support for those ready to take up the challenges.

“I’m really happy just being in Victoria Police. Not one day is the same.”

Now a few months into his career, Mr Opiew wants to give back to the community.

“I would love to get involved in community engagement to build the trust with the community.”

In the 15 week course, participants are provided with theoretical and fitness training to make sure they meet the high standards of the recruitment process.

The program also seeks to increase the numbers of recruits from under-represented cultural communities.

Senior Sergeant Robbie Colcott, who is also officer in charge of the Southern Metro Region Multicultural Liaison unit, said it’s essential for Victoria Police to represent different communities.

“Victoria is made up of diverse communities. For the communities to be able to look at their local police and see their community represented that comes back to the issue of removing barriers.

“Their cultural background shouldn’t be a barrier as long as they share the values that we do here in Victoria Police.”

Snr Sgt Colcott said individuals from culturally diverse backgrounds possess skills that can be of value as a police officer.

“People from diverse communities are creative and resourceful. I think they bring an understanding and wisdom and we value that.

“They have an understanding of how people from certain community can comfortably communicate.”

Diverse members of the public can also help with issues surrounding cultural issues “that others might otherwise struggle with.”

Unfortunately, despite all the benefits, barriers still exist like a steel wall for the diverse communities to even consider a career in the police force.

“Some challenges (of breaking the barriers) are simple like many haven’t considered a police career as an option. Part of that is they haven’t seen their community represented.

“Some are sophisticated in the sense that they come from other countries where the police don’t live up to the value that is expected of us in Victoria Police.“

As of late last year, 132 participants had completed the 15 week course, 56 participants had successfully passed the Victoria Police Entrance Exam and 22 participants have been offered places at the academy in Police, PSO or PCO roles. A total of 47 cultures were represented by participants.

“When people see the selection criteria they might think the career is not for them. What I would like to say is that we are there to support those people who have the value and drive in overcoming the hurdles,,” Mr Colcott said.

“We can assist, coach them they can apply and be successful. It’s not just in the application process, but right through the training academy phase.

“I encourage people who are considering career in Vic police to come to info session and check the social media pages.“

Applications for residents in City of Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia are open until 27 March.

The program begins on 2 May with a mixture of online and face-to-face classes with no cost to participants.