Magical market

The Magical Getaway Foundation Market has relocated indoors. A wide variety of vendors will sell everything from fresh produce and baked goods to handmade crafts and jewellery. All stall holder fees and gold coin entry donations will go to the Foundation.

– Sunday 19 March, 10am to 3pm at Menzies Hall, 41 Menzies Ave, Dandenong North. Details: rosemaryteed@magicalgetawayfoundation.org

Harmony Festival

Free family activities, including international dress parade, concert, community stalls, cultural activities and foods. Stallholders can email expressions of interest to socialprescribing@snh.org.au

Presented by Springvale Neighbourhood House.

– Sunday 19 March 11am-4pm at the Springvale Town Hall, 397-405 Springvale Road. Details: 9548 3972 or manager@snh.org.au

CommSafe forum

Victoria Police invites the public to talk about topics such as current crime trends, crime prevention, young people, family violence, road policing, drugs and drug-related crime. The forum will be run by a Victoria Police panel, with questions taken from the audience. Registration is a must, send your details and any dietary requirements to DANCOMMUNITYENGAGEME@police.vic.gov.au

– Wednesday 22 March 9am-12.30pm at Tatterson Park Pavilion, 62 Chapel Road, Keysborough

Sunday Jazz

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon filled with great food, coffee and the smooth sounds of the Jennifer Salisbury Jazz Duo performing on the Café Vita deck at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

From 12pm-3pm on 26 March at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale. Details: 8558 8238 or info@cafevita.org.au

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch is holding a public forum including safety information and a Q&A with guest speaker Sergeant Andrew Nisbet from the Victoria Police Forensic Unit. Andrew has worked on many major crime scenes, his presentation is not to be missed. All residents welcome from Springvale, Noble Park, Keysborough , Bangholme and Dandenong.

– Wednesday 29 March 2023, 7.30pm at Paddy O`Doughue Centre, 18 -34 Buckley Street Noble Park. Details: president@nhwgreaterdandenong.org or visit nhwgreaterdandenong.org

Keysborough’s Big Picinic

Bring your picnic blankets, chairs and snacks for a day of free activities for all ages. Join in at the annual Easter egg hunt, animal nursery, pet photo booth, fun library activities, face painting, sports and games. Food stalls and trucks available.

– Sunday 2 April, 11am-4pm at Frederick Wachter Reserve, 133-155 Kingsclere Avenue, Keysborough.

Easter bunny

The Easter Bunny will be hopping into Dandenong Plaza giving out free Easter Eggs at Easter time. BYO your phone for a fun social media ‘selfie’ with the Easter Bunny.

– Thursday, 6 April to Monday, 10 April (excluding Good Friday, 7 April), 11am-2pm at Dandenong Plaza. No bookings required, free.

Thai Chi and Awareness Meditation

Tai Chi is a form of physical exercise aiding health and relaxation, following Shibashi DVDs to stretch the body and move into a state of calmness followed by Awareness Meditation. Meditation harmonises the body, brings stillness and connects the soul to meaning. All welcome to join us for one or both of these workshops.

– Mondays, 2pm-2.20pm (Tai Chi) and 2.30pm-3.30pm (Awareness Meditation) at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong (excluding public and school holidays). Gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo or Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au.

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on Wednesdays 14 June, 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25, plus a lunch for a $10-15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details via the Interfaith Network’s Community Education Officer, Stacey Odwazny at education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801