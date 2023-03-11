Homeless funding ’black hole’

Dandenong-based homelessness services Wayss Ltd and Launch Housing have joined a call for the Federal Government to plug a $65 million funding “black hole”.

In an open letter, 230 charities and homelessness services argue that 650-plus support workers will be cut if funding isn’t restored.

With services under “immense pressure”, more people in need of help including women and children fleeing domestic violence would be turned away.

The $65 million in Equal Remuneration Order supplements, which has been federally funded since 2012 to cover wage costs, is set to expire in June, the agencies state.

Homelessness Australia chief executive Kate Colvin said demand for homelessness services was surging.

“Families with full time breadwinners can’t find a rental and are living in tents.

“Homelessness services are turning away women and children fleeing violence who desperately need help because they simply don’t have enough workers to respond.”

The open letter acknowledges the Federal Government’s commitments for new social and affordable housing

Recently, Wayss reported a sharp increase in people presenting to its homelessness access point in Dandenong.

“The options available to those people are limited because of the lack of housing and the rental market,“ Wayss chief executive Wayne Merritt said.

“In Dandenong, in terms of social and affordable housing, it has rooming houses, hotels, motels as short-term options.

“But long term like Office of Housing (properties), private rentals, family and friends, it’s so difficult to find things.”

“[Housing] is just the tip of the iceberg, each and every day we’re seeing more people with significant trauma from their experiences, so it’s a much larger approach than just housing.

“As well as housing, we need to give appropriate support for these individuals, in a well connected community, so they can succeed in life.”