‘Gut feeling’ leads to jackpot

A Noble Park man in his 20’s has vowed to always trust his gut after his instincts prompted him to grab a TattsLotto ticket – a ticket that yielded more than $1.8 million in the weekend’s draw.

The Melburnian held one of the three division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4345 on Saturday 11 March 2023. Each division one winning entry scored $1,845,890.33.

“I’ve checked my ticket, and I’m excited!” the man declared when an official from The Lott made contact with him to confirm his prize.

“I’ve been staring at my ticket all night. This is life-changing! Woohoo!

“My guts were telling me last week that I was going to win something. I don’t know why.

“So, I set up an online account with The Lott and bought three lottery tickets. This win was on the third lottery ticket I bought.

“On Saturday night after the draw, I checked my ticket. I couldn’t believe it.

“I called my wife. She said, ‘no, you’re joking!’. No one believed me. But when I showed them the ticket, they could see it was real. It’s incredible.

“I’ve just been walking around thinking, ‘is this really happening?’.

“I’m going to invest; I want to buy a house and help mum – that’s all I want to do.

“In future, I’m always going to go with my gut!”

His winning marked 50-game entry was purchased online at thelott.com – the official home of Australia’s lotteries.

The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4345 on 11 March 2023 were 9, 4, 42, 10, 29 and 1, while the supplementary numbers were 17 and 7.

Across Australia, there were three division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4345 – one each in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

