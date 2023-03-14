Greater Dandenong in luck

City of Greater Dandenong is showered with luck as residents win in great numbers in TattsLotto.

A Dandenong woman now knows her husband as a “lucky charm” thanks to his advice she jackpotted $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries super jackpot draw on 14 March.

“I’m just checking the results now!” the winner cheered.

“Oh my god, oh my god! Thank you so much!

“I can’t believe it! How many zeros? Is this true?

“There’s butterflies going through me right now.

The Melburnian held the 1st prize winning entry in the jackpot draw 10761.

“This is the very first lottery ticket I’ve ever bought online. I feel like this is pure luck. Well, more so my husband’s luck – he’s my lucky charm! He’s the one that told me to purchase the ticket.

“I have to call my husband!”

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $3.16 million for draw 1606, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $5.18 million for draw 10762.

In 2022, 274 Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize and Jackpot winning entries across Australia won more than $80.49 million.

Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot are raffle-style games, which means there is a set number of tickets in each draw. As each ticket number is unique there is no sharing of prizes.

Each game has two draws – one that determines the winning numbers and one that determines the jackpot number. If the jackpot number matches one of the winning numbers, then the Jackpot Prize is won. If the jackpot number does not match one of the winning numbers, the Jackpot Prize will climb for the next draw

“I have a family member I’d really like to help, so it’ll go to good use,” said the ecstatic woman.

Just on Saturday a Noble Park man in his 20’s won more than $1.8 million in the weekend’s draw after he trusted his instincts to grab a ticket.

He held one of the three division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4345 on Saturday 11 March 2023. Each division one winning entry scored $1,845,890.33.