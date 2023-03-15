Premier opens NPAC gym

Noble Park Aquatic Centre’s major upgrade is now complete and it’s a treat for the eyes.

Member for Mulgrave and Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews visited the iconic Noble Park facility to officially open the centre’s gymnasium with $3.3 million funding from Labor Government.

The project delivered a two-storey redevelopment to the Aquatic Centre with new community gym, personal training and group training space with more than 80 pieces of equipment, fitness rooms, member lounge, dedicated women’s and men’s accessible change areas.

This upgrade complements other projects in the works to transform Ross reserve as part of the Labor Government’s investment of more than $1.6 billion in community sport and active recreation infrastructure since 2014.

Mr Andrews said, “The Noble Park Aquatic Centre is a local icon and a fantastic facility. This upgrade provides even more health and recreation opportunities for our community, close to home.”

“We’re creating more opportunities for people to get active close to where they live and work.”

The completed all-abilities playground, new basketball court and jogging track funded by a $3.05 million investment and a new synthetic grass soccer pitch ad news sports pavilion currently underway with $2.85 million contribution from the Government.

With several clubs including Springvale City Soccer Club and Sandown Lions Football Club based at the reserve, the new synthetic soccer pitch will provide an extra field to cater for growing demand.

It includes fencing, two coaches and a competition grade lighting allowing for night matches and training.

The pavilion will provide local sports clubs with six female friendly change rooms, umpire rooms, three first aid rooms, storage and a canteen.