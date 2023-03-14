Police investigate ‘deliberate’ fires

A series of deliberately-lit grass fires in a bushy reserve off Arcadia Avenue, Hallam is being investigated by Victoria Police.

Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives say they are investigating three “suspicious” fires in two days in Gunns Road Reserve, following reports of large amounts of smoke from a nearby walking track.

The first fire was reported about 4pm on Monday 13 March and two further fires occurred about 9am on Tuesday 14 March.

“Investigators believe that the fires were deliberately lit,” Victoria Police stated.

There was no reported damage to fences or buildings in nearby housing estates.

CFA and FRV firefighters from Hallam, Narre Warren, Narre Warren North, Rowville and Hampton Park were called to reported smoke from Gunns Road Reserve about 9.33am on Tuesday 14 March.

The fire was swiftly contained to a small patch of native shrubland, with Hampton Park CFA reporting about 10.30am that it was under control.

An FRV spokesperson said officers found “three points that were deliberately lit”.

“FRV referred this to Victoria Police.”

Emergency Victoria issued an advice message at 10.08am that the fire was not yet under control, but no threat to residents living next to the wooded reserve.

It advised residents in Dandenong South, Doveton, Endeavour Hills, Eumemmerring, Hallam and Narre Warren North to “stay informed and monitor conditions”.

“Smoke may be visible from nearby communities and roads”.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au