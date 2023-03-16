Gun-stashing carjacker jailed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Narre Warren car-jacker with a “plethora” of guns stashed at home and his Hallam workplace has been jailed.

Jamie David Rundle, 24, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court as being part of a “vicious” and “terrifying” carjacking on the Eastern Freeway in November 2019.

In a Nissan SUV stolen from Noble Park, Rundle aggressively overtook a Mercedes and then slowed, causing a collision and forcing the Mercedes off the road.

Two unknown men got out of the SUV, one pointing a long-arm at the victim and striking him with the gun butt to the head.

One of them drove away with the Mercedes, while Rundle ferried the second carjacker away in the Nissan.

The “traumatised” victim was treated in hospital. Three years on, he remains “scarred” and “fearful”, sentencing judge Gregory Lyon noted on 14 March.

Prosecutors accepted that Rundle did not know his co-offender was armed or that the victim would be assaulted.

But he played “no small role” as the driver. He later tried to sell the Mercedes – with stolen number-plates – for cash and drugs, the judge noted.

During Rundle’s arrest at his mother’s home, the Mercedes’ plates and the victim’s phone were found in his bedroom along with a pump-action rifle, Taser, sword, an array of ammunition and some meth.

Rundle gave police either no comment or “implausible” explanations for the items, Judge Lyon said.

Judge Lyon said the later-discovered stashes of guns and ammo at Rundle’s commercial factory in Hallam in 2022 were even more serious.

At the time, Rundle was subject to a firearm prohibition order, a CCO and bail.

Judge Lyon said it was “disturbing” that two of the hidden guns were home-made, including a .38 calibre revolver with a detached loaded chamber and capable of firing.

Also seized were a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun, a .303 calibre rifle, gel-ball gun and a partially-constructed home-made firearm as well as 200 rounds of various calibre ammunition.

Rundle was also charged with possessing suspected stolen goods and proceeds of crime such as two computers, bankcards, a passport and two fake $50 notes.

About 19 grams of meth was also found. Without evidence of trafficking, the drug was deemed for Rundle’s personal use.

Rundle told a psychologist that he kept the weapons in self-protection, claiming he was shot in the back as a 19-year-old by a masked assailant.

Judge Lyon noted he was given “almost no detail” about this attack, and didn’t know if a police report was even made.

Rundle’s parents and character referees made no mention of the attack.

The “plethora” of guns and ammunition were more likely “accoutrements” to Rundle’s criminal activity, Judge Lyon stated.

Several guns stashed in an office’s roof cavity were clearly not for “immediate protection”.

In mitigation, Rundle was still young, had strong family support, a lack of criminal priors and good rehabilitation prospects if he could address his abuse of meth and GHB.

He was also diagnosed with major depression, anxiety as well as PTSD stemming from the purported shooting.

Rundle was jailed for up to three years and nine months, including 404 days already served in pre-sentence custody.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 28 months.