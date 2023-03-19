Lehman an all-round star

By David Nagel

It started out as a great idea.

Let’s scroll through the stats to find the best all-rounders to have played in the West Gippsland/Casey Cardinia Cricket Association’s over the last 15 years.

A great idea…it can’t be that difficult can it?

Well, many hours later, we’ve come up with the all-round cream of the crop, the star performers from 2007/08, right through to current day, that combine both disciplines better than most.

And at number one…well it could only be one man!

1. RUSSELL LEHMAN

Catani/Pakenham/Tooradin

MATCHES: 167

BATTING

Runs: 4691 at 34.75.

Best: 133*

100s: 6

50s: 27

BOWLING

Wickets: 289 at 15.39

Best: 8/34

5WI: 11

A close call between Lehman, O’Hare and Mathers, but Lehman just gets the nod. The only player of the last 15 years to twice finish top-five in both disciplines in the one season, the left-hand bat, right-arm bowler has also finished top-10 on four occasions. Two grand final best on grounds, and the only player of the last 15 years to have won premierships at three different clubs, it’s a record to be proud of. Lehman is a genuine true all-rounder with a best season of 42 wickets and 526 runs in 2019/20.

2. CAL O’HARE

Tooradin

MATCHES: 238

BATTING

Runs: 6514 at 30.87

Best: 135

100s: 7

50s: 35

BOWLING

Wickets: 281 at 17.95

Best: 8/42

5WI: 9

Injury has hampered his bowling in recent years, but O’Hare was an absolute giant of the all-round ranks between 2007/08 and 2013/14. He bowled with genuine pace, and was a nightmare prospect for opposition batters given his enormous 6’8 frame. O’Hare is the only player to have finished top-10 in both crafts in six different seasons. His best season was 2011/12 with 39 wickets and 499 top-order runs.

3. JESS MATHERS

Merinda Park/Kooweerup

MATCHES: 164

BATTING

Runs: 2858 at 22.68

Best: 140*

100s: 2

50s: 11

BOWLING

Wickets: 371 at 15.75

Best: 9/49

5WI: 15

The ultimate big-performer who won three consecutive Lex Duff Medals for Kooweerup between 2015/16 and 2017/18. Mathers was a difficult one to assess, being much more of a genuine opening bowler than batter, but with a top score of 140 not out he can certainly wield the willow. Using the old formula – one wicket equals 20 runs – his 2017/18 point score of 1506 is the best recorded season in the last 15 years of the top flight. He took 58 wickets and made 346 runs that year. A genuine superstar.

4. NEIL BARFUSS

Cardinia

MATCHES: 101

BATTING

Runs: 3327 at 38.69

Best: 202*

100s: 6

50s: 18

BOWLING

Wickets: 160 at 16.28

Best: 6/41

5WI: 5

‘Barf’ played seven seasons for Cardinia, starting out as a blazing top-order bat, but blossomed into a gun all-rounder in the middle stage of that journey. A medium-fast bowler, and hard-hitting right-hander, Barfuss hit his straps in 2014/15, finishing third in batting (563 runs) and second in bowling (40 wickets) in a truly remarkable season. Was also BOG in a losing grand final for the Bulls.

5. SHANE DOLE

Kooweerup

MATCHES: 81

BATTING

Runs: 2497 at 36.72

Best: 178*

100s: 7

50s: 10

BOWLING

Wickets: 125 at 18.73

Best: 6/32

5WI: 5

Doley was a gun, and so much so that earned the nickname ‘The Great Man’ during the mid-to-latter stages of his career. A wily off-spinner, and technically correct bat, Dole was captain-coach when the Demons broke a 30-year premiership drought in 2009/10. Dole’s best was magnificent, claiming 36 wickets and making 495 runs in 2008/09.

6. DOM PAYNTER

Pakenham

MATCHES: 95

BATTING

Runs: 2472 at 33.86

Best: 172

100s: 4

50s: 12

BOWLING

Wickets: 154 at 18.79

Best: 6/15

5WI: 3

From 2012 to 2018 there was no better all-rounder in the WGCA than Dom Paynter. And he was a classic all-rounder too, bowling with genuine pace, batting with flair, and was fleet-footed and the equal of any fielder in the competititon. He finished top-10 in both disciplines on two occasions and had a best season of 31 wickets and 445 runs.

7. MARK COOPER

Cardinia/Kooweerup

MATCHES: 129

BATTING

Runs: 5366 at 51.10

Best: 151*

100s: 13

50s: 31

BOWLING

Wickets: 127 at 16.55

Best: 6/29

5WI: 6

Making runs was never an issue for Coops at Cardinia, a stint that finished in 2011, but by the time he began his captaincy at Kooweerup in 2016/17 he was a genuine all-round threat. He kept making runs, but took 86 wickets in his first three years at Denhams Road, including a monstrous 39 wicket, 632 run season in 2018/19. Might be a bit low at seven…but that’s purely due to the batting dominant start to his career with the Bulls.

8. AARON AVERY

Tooradin

MATCHES: 200

BATTING

Runs: 4369 at 24.84

Best: 174*

100s: 4

50s: 21

BOWLING

Wickets: 190 at 19.25

Best: 7/55

5WI: 3

Aaron Avery was a child prodigy at Tooradin and emerged as a genuine top-flight all-rounder. He was at the peak of his powers when he led Tooradin to premiership success in 2012/13, taking 32 wickets and making 481 runs. Avery was a top-10 batter and bowler in the competition for two consecutive seasons.

9. CHRIS O’HARA

Kooweerup

MATCHES: 203

BATTING

Runs: 6203 at 37.82

Best: 165

100s: 8

50s: 36

BOWLING

Wickets: 168 at 17.05

Best: 6/46

5WI: 5

O’Hara, Smith and Tormey – if this article was picking the best players in the competition over the last 15 years they would all be ranked a lot higher. But this is about all-rounders, and these three predominantly made their names as batters…but are more than adequate with the ball. ‘Tubsy’ had batting dominant all-round seasons between 2011 and 13, but his 28 wickets and 362 runs in 2014/15 put in the genuine all-round class. Although mainly a batter, he bowled some crucial spells on his way to two grand final best on grounds.

10. CHRIS SMITH

Pakenham Upper Toomuc/Pakenham

MATCHES: 201

BATTING

Runs: 7190 at 40.39.

Best: 177

100s: 16

50s: 41

BOWLING

Wickets: 214 at 20.95

Best: 5/48

5WI: 2

Arguably the most talented batter of the last 15 years, Smith could also hit the bat hard when bowling in his prime and had four seasons’ well over 20 wickets. His best all-round season came in 2015/16, with 23 wickets the perfect accompaniment to a whopping 786 runs.

11. DALE TORMEY

Pakenham

MATCHES: 67

BATTING

Runs: 3032 at 59.45

Best: 177*

100s: 6

50s: 18

BOWLING

Wickets: 104 at 19.01

Best: 6/37

5WI: 6

Tormey exploded onto the scene with 23 wickets and a mind-boggling 960 runs in 2018/19, claiming best on ground in a winning grand final to boot! Definitely seen more as a batter, but this season he rolled up the sleeves and delivered in spades with the ball, taking 33 wickets and making 469 runs. Three times he has finished top-10 in both skillsets for the season, and this season ended the season top five in both categories.

12. LIONEL SEXTON

Catani

MATCHES: 35

BATTING

Runs: 900 at 29.03

Best: 88

100s: 0

50s: 5

BOWLING

Wickets: 105 at 14.32

Best: 8/88

5WI: 9

People who didn’t see Lionel Sexton play missed out on something special. Was coming to the end of his career when our cut-off point of 2007/08 came around, but even in those three seasons he showed his class. Made 900 runs and took 105 wickets, including nine five-wicket hauls. Bowled with pace and did plenty off the deck, and was a very handy bat in the middle order. A lot of new people to the area will question this choice…but ask someone who was around and you’ll get a clearer picture!

MAKING UP THE TOP 20

Matt Davey Kooweerup

Jake Prosser Cardinia

Jason Williams Pakenham

Josh Lownds Tooradin

Ben Maroney Pakenham

Shawn Flegler Upper Beaconsfield

Brad Butler Tooradin

Travis Wheller Cardinia