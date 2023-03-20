Free NBN narrows ‘digital divide’

A year of free National Broadband Network (NBN) service is being offered to families without internet.

The Federal Government’s $4.5 million School Student Broadband Initiative (SSBI) was about “narrowing the digital divide”, Bruce MP Julian Hill said.

“The pandemic demonstrated how important it is for local students to be connected at home so they don’t fall behind.

“I’m proud to be our community’s voice in a Government that takes digital inclusion so seriously.”

Up to 30,000 families will be identified for help by state education bodies, selected charities and community organisations, such as The Smith Family and Catholic Network Australia.

“Whilst many students can access the internet through school Wi-Fi, connecting the internet at home to support remote learning and homework is a serious affordability issue for some families,” Mr Hill said.

“This initiative will relieve some of the barriers to students fully participating in educational opportunities.

“I strongly encourage locals interested in this initiative to contact my office so we can help connect you to the community organisations participating in the program”.