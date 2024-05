Bouncing the ball is one of the hardest skills to perfect in football, but Pakenham’s Olivia Thomas made it look easy against Narre North Foxes on Sunday.

Olivia is our Gumbuya World SEJ Player of the Week, winning two tickets to Gumbuya World Theme Park.

Simply email through a photo, accompanied by a few words, and you could be next week’s SEJ Player of the Week.

Email content through to sport@starnewsgroup.com.au Pictures: GARY SISSONS