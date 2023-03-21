Tributes for Dandenong ex-MP

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Tributes have flowed for the late former state Labor MP and actor Terry Norris.

The 92-year-old former MP for Noble Park (1982-‘85) and Dandenong (1985-’92) is being remembered fondly on social media by a wide array of friends and admirers.

As a prolific film, theatre and TV actor, he was well-known for numerous roles in series such as Bellbird, Homicide, Matlock Police, Cop Shop and Jack Irish.

He put his acting on hold to pursue a 10-year stint as a state politician.

“I had the biggest ethnic group in the state and the biggest unemployment and drug problem,” Mr Norris told TV Tonight in 2018.

“It was challenging but nevertheless interesting. I worked my arse off and kindly (thanks) to the people I increased my vote at every election so I was doing something right.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams paid tribute to “a kind man, a decent man” a “brilliant” MP and “a great loss for Victorian Labor and Melbourne’s South East community”.

“Vale Terry Norris.

“He was among the first to call me when I was first pre-selected for the seat of Dandenong – to offer congratulations, advice and support.

“My heart goes out to Terry’s family during this difficult time.”

Former Casey mayor Wayne Smith posted: “A great man – he was very kind and nurturing to me in my early ALP days!”

Greater Dandenong councillor Angela Long said Mr Norris was “great to get along with”.

With “no airs or graces”, he was “down-to-earth” and “always knew your name”.