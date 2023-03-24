Power Saving Bonus is back

Another round of the energy bill-busting $250 Power Saving Bonus is now open, meaning Victorian households can secure a boost to help manage cost of living pressures.

Acting Minister for Energy and Resources Ingrid Stitt launched the fourth round of the Labor Government’s Power Saving Bonus on 24 March, with every Victorian household eligible to receive $250 when they access the Victorian Energy Compare website – even those who received payments under previous rounds.

Since the $250 Power Saving Bonus launched on 1 July 2022, more than 1.8 million households have received the payment by comparing their energy bills.

“We’re making sure that Victorians facing hardship receive the Power Saving Bonus, and get the support they need to access concessions for cheaper power through The Energy Assistance Program,” Ms Stitt said.

“We have also revived the State Electricity Commission – delivering government-owned renewable energy, cutting energy costs and helping create 59,000 jobs across our state.”

Applications for the payment can be made through the Victorian Energy Compare website, which gives customers access to the best energy offers in their areas – potentially saving hundreds of dollars.

Households needing help to apply can call the Victorian Energy Compare helpline on 1800 000 832 to apply over the phone or be connected by an outreach partner in their community.

The State Government’s new Energy Assistance Program, a free service providing energy consumers experiencing hardship with one-on-one assistance, is also tackling cost of living pressures.

The Program is a $3.75 million initiative that will help Victorians struggling with power bills to navigate the energy market, apply for eligible grants and concessions, find and switch to better offers and address billing errors.

For those without internet access, phone and in-person support is available through our Community Outreach Partners – including Anglicare Victoria, Brotherhood of St Laurence, Community Information and Support Victoria, Ethnic Community Council Victoria, Good Shepherd, State Trustees and Neighbourhood Houses across Victoria.

To apply, visit compare.energy.vic.gov.au. To speak to an Energy Assistance Program advocate, call 1800 161 215.