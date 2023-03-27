Five arrested after Air Wing chase

Police have arrested five youths in an allegedly stolen vehicle through Melbourne’s South East.

The Volkswagen Golf was spotted heading towards Dandenong just before midnight on Sunday 26 March.

The Air Wing followed the vehicle from Stud Road through to Casey and Cardinia.

Police officers successfully deployed tyre-deflation devices on Cardinia Road.

The car travelled a short distance onto Princes Highway, Officer until officers in vehicles activated lights and sirens.

The males aged between 17 and 20 years are being questioned by police.