Unstoppable burglars

By Sahar Foladi

The community is left in shock after the fifth and most recent break in at the Bakhtar Community Organisation despite security measures taken.

On 26 March like every Sunday morning volunteers went inside the distribution centre to start their distribution to support refugees and new arrivals in Australia, but instead they were met by broken items, a damaged facility and stolen goods including the newly installed CCTV camera worth $450 alone.

Bakhtar Community Organisation CEO Bassir Qadiri said this is the first burglary after the bollards, padlocks and CCTV went up.

“The bollards are installed at the front entrance which is only effective to prevent the vehicles get in the premises. They went straight for the actual Hall and the three sheds at the back where we store everything.

After the bollard when up for the first time, there had been attempts to get inside the premises by breaking the bollards with a vehicle which was unsuccessful.

“They broke one of the shed’s panels to gain access to the first shed and the rest they cut open the locks including the main hall.

“Unfortunately, the burglars caused significant damage to the premises. We did have a lot of donated items in the storage area, and we are still compiling a list of the items that were stolen. They have taken the CCTV cameras along its content which cost us $450.”

According to Mr Qadiri each time the intruders have also dumped hard rubbish.

Volunteers had just finished from cleaning the mess from the previous break in but when they discovered another break in on 1 February, they were left in tears.

“Our volunteers are understandably upset by this incident, but they are doing their best to remain positive and focus on our mission,” Mr Qadiri said.

There’s been about $30,000 of material aid stolen or destroyed in the past few months.

“It is crucial for the council to acknowledge the gravity of the situation. The stress and frustration experienced by our volunteers have exceeded their capacity to cope.

“Although we have implemented all of the council’s recommended measures, none of them have proven effective in preventing further incidents,” Mr Qadiri said.

The building is on lease from the City of Greater Dandenong which expires on 30 June and earmarked for demolition as part of the council’s precinct master plan.

The distribution centre played a significant role in the settlement of more than 2500 refugees after the crisis in Ukraine and the fall of Kabul.