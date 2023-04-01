Blood donor centre

Do you have time to give blood and change lives this month? The Red Cross is popping up in central Dandenong

– Monday 3 April to Friday 7 April at St Mary’s Community Centre, New Street, Dandenong. Registrations required, go to lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre/vic/dandenong-pop-up-donor-centre

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s next guest speaker is Dawn Vernon from Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong. The dinner also features an Easter bonnet parade. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for Women and the Club supports the Smith Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday, 4 April, 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Call Brigitte on 0491 626 527.

Easter bunny

The Easter Bunny will be hopping into Dandenong Plaza giving out free Easter Eggs at Easter time. BYO your phone for a fun social media ‘selfie’ with the Easter Bunny.

– Thursday, 6 April to Monday, 10 April (excluding Good Friday, 7 April), 11am-2pm at Dandenong Plaza. No bookings required, free.

Ukrainian Easter workshop

Learn about Ukrainian traditions and take part in them. Bake “Annunciation larks”, make Ukrainian Easter eggs “Pysanka” with modern Ukrainian Easter performances.

– Friday 9 April, 10am-3pm at Association of Ukrainians in Victoria, 26 Chandler Road, Noble Park; members/newly arrived Ukrainians $20, adults/non-members $30, children up to 12 free. Registrations essential: https://forms.gle/GbvaMEvo3LDC2PaDA

1973 centenary exhibition

‘Optimism, Opportunities and Achievement’ reflects on the 1973 celebrations of the Centenary of Local Government in Dandenong.

– Until 31 May, Wednesdays-Fridays, 10am-2pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Stret, Dandenong.

Slime Lab

Dandenong Plaza will be holding the hugely popular DIY Slime Lab workshop featuring a different theme every day over the upcoming April 2023 school holidays.

Create and decorate your DIY slime with a different theme every day.

– Monday 10 April – Friday 14 April, 11am-2pm at level 2 centre court at Dandenong Plaza. No bookings required. Cost: free

9×5 Exhibition

Now in its 16th year the 9 by 5 Exhibition proves that small things can have a big impact. Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

Tuesday 18 April – Friday 7 July at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm. Cost: free

Safari Adventure

Kids will have a roaring great time as they embark on a Safari Zoo Adventure at the Safari Adventure Village, featuring Animatronic Zoo animals. Let their creativity go wild as they create a special safari-themed craft activity to take home whilst visiting the village.

– Monday 17 April – Friday 21 April,11am-2pm at Level 2 Centre Court at Dandenong Plaza. No bookings required. Cost: free

Discover Dandenong Creek Festival

Celebration of the Dandenong Creek, with a free barbecue, traditional ceremony and performances, face painting, reptile and wildlife show and more. Parks Victoria activities for children 6-12 years include scat matching, badge making, habitat scorecard.

– Thursday 20 April, 11am-2pm at Tirhatuan Park, Kriegal Way, Dandenong North. Parking at 114 Somerset Drive. Cost: free. To register for Parks Victoria activities, go to greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/discover-dandy-creek-festival

Awareness Meditation

Meditation harmonises the body, brings stillness and connects the soul to meaning. All welcome to join us for this workshop.

– Mondays, 2.30pm-3.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong (excluding public and school holidays). Gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo or Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au.

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on Wednesdays 14 June, 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25, plus a lunch for a $10-15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details via the Interfaith Network, education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801