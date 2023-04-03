’Glyde’ in the fast lane

By Sahar Foladi

A local manufacturing steel fabrication company in Dandenong South was awarded a bid to supply steel fabricated components and services for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

Glyde Metal Industries has worked itself from ground up since 1965, transforming the company from six staff to over 35 engineers and staff today.

It had an iron grip on being awarded the Grand Prix project due to their 25 years of continuous ISO9001 accreditation- a certificate for quality management.

Before the event on 2 April, general manager Mark Wood said it was proud to have been chosen for this major project.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as the supplier for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

“We take pride in our ability to provide high-quality steel fabricated components and services, and we are confident that we can meet the needs of this prestigious event.

“We take pride in our work which is enshrined in our company values, plus the daily application of the ISO9001 Quality Management Principles means Glyde Metal has positioned itself as a Steel Fabricator of choice, a proud achievement.”

The event required a wide variety of parts and assemblies to be locally manufactured and supplied, with Glyde Metal meeting the challenge.

Debris fences, poles for timing equipment, bridge upgrades, on-site fabrication and much more were all supplied by Glyde Metal.

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix was expected to attract thousands of visitors and international attention.

Glyde Metal Industries have also helped to shape Melbourne with a role in some of the city’s biggest projects such as Melbourne’s SkyRail, Big Build as well as Boeing’s Ghost Bat program.