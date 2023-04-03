Doveton has a new King

A 17-year-old Doveton boxer has staked his claim as the ‘King of the Ring’ in Sydney.

Riek Chuol from Doveton Boxing Club recovered from a standing-eight count to keep his Shepparton opponent on the ropes during the final of the Youth 57-kilogram A division last month.

Chuol, along with club stable-mate Hel nay Say, joined 300 other boxers for the reputed three-day tournament.

In his semi-final, Chuol stopped his Sydney rival in the second round with a “very aggressive performance” to earn his spot in the final, head coach Ryan Wilson said.

In the KOTR final, he met a “familiar foe” Chris Boland in what was expected to be a tough encounter.

“Both boys started the round with caution, with Riek landing some good clean shots to get the fight started,” Wilson said.

In the second round, Chuol inflicted a standing-eight count on Boland after a “heavy flurry of punches” and was on top, landing “good clean long shots” in the third.

Boland, who was behind and needing a knock-out blow, landed a “clean overhand right” to earn a standing-eight count on Chuol.

Wilson said this was a “wake up call” for his young charge, who tightened up his boxing and finished the clear winner.

Meanwhile, Hel nay Say got edged out in a tight, entertaining semi-final with an up-and-comer from Sydney’s Tszyu Boxing Academy.

After a slow start, Say came out firing in the second round of the Elite 54-kilo A division, hit his opponent for a standing-eight count but couldn’t finish the fight off, Wilson said.

“Scores even going into the third round, both boys went at it toe to toe with the Sydney boxer just getting the edge in the last 30 seconds.”

The opponent went onto the final, where in claimed the championship.

The KOTR tournament was run by Police Citizens Youth Clubs NSW and Boxing NSW.