Pakenham boy arrested over string of incidents

Southern Metro Region Crime Squad have charged a teenage boy following a series of incidents across the southern suburbs on Sunday 2 April.

A 15-year-old Pakenham male has been charged with aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, attempted aggravated burglary, handle stolen goods, robbery, assault in company, criminal damage and commit Indictable offence whilst on bail.

He appeared in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday 3 April.

The Pakenham boy was involved in a string of crimes involving stolen vehicles.

It’s alleged on 1 April around 1.40am an aggravated burglary took place at a property on Spring Street, Sandringham where a vehicle was stolen by a group of males.

It’s alleged just after 3am the same offenders entered an address on Margarita Street in Hampton, stealing a credit card and other items.

Just before 4am it’s alleged the same offenders entered an address on Gilmour Road in Bentleigh where a wallet and a second car was stolen.

It’s alleged the two stolen vehicles arrived at an address on Howie Street in Glen Iris just before 4.30am where the offenders tried to get into two vehicles in the driveway, but were unsuccessful and drove away.

Around 1pm one of the stolen vehicles pulled up to a bus stop at a shopping centre in Overland Drive, Narre Warren and allegedly assaulted and robbed a male before driving off again.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

One of the stolen vehicles was then involved in a collision with another car on Cardinia Road in Officer just after 1pm.

The occupants of the stolen car fled on foot and the occupants of the car they hit were treated for minor injuries.