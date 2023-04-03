Teens charged over alleged armed carjacking

Two teens have been charged over an alleged aggravated carjacking of a 54-year-old shopper at a Narre Warren shopping centre.

The 15-year-old Doveton boy and 18-year-old Hampton East man approached a woman returning to her vehicle with her shopping about 9.25pm on 17 March, police say.

She attempted to run away from the males, who demanded her keys.

One of the males allegedly blocked her escape and produced a knife.

After she handed over her keys, the offenders failed to start the vehicle and fled the scene upon being disturbed by passers-by.

The pair were arrested by Southern Metro Regional Crime Squad detectives on Friday 31 March.

Both were charged with aggravated carjacking, with the 18-year-old also charged with possessing an imitation firearm seized by police during a raid in Hampton East.

The 15-year-old will face a childrens court at a later date, the man will face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.