CFA warns of unsafe fires

Forest Fire Management (FFMVic) and Parks Victoria Authorised Officers will be visiting public campsites across the state to remind people of the rules and hand out fines for unsafe campfires and littering.

Bushfire risk remains, as many of our parks and forests are dry and full of bushfire fuel, such as dry leaves, twigs and branches.

The Fire Danger Period remains in place across several parts of Victoria, with restrictions on when campfires are allowed.

CFA chief officer, Jason Heffernan, said those enjoying their Easter long weekend should remain vigilant.

“Those travelling this long weekend should familiarise themselves with which fire district they are travelling to and monitor local fire conditions,” he said.

“Fire restrictions may still be in place in your area, so make sure you adhere to the conditions of the restrictions when planning on enjoying activities such as barbecues, backyard bonfires or campfires.”

Even with cooler weather approaching, campers must learn and follow all campfire rules, including checking weather conditions.

Fire authorities advice campers to build and maintain safe campfires by considering where and how to build a campfire and never leaving it unattended, even for a short time.

They also urged campfires should be completely extinguished with water, not soil, and be cool to the touch before leaving.

Furthermore, authorities warn the dumping of rubbish on public land is illegal and can have significant impacts on the environment and human health, saying all rubbish and personal items must be taken home, not dumped or burned.

They urge anyone who witnesses illegal behaviour on public land is encouraged to report it on 136 186, while Bushfires should be reported to 000.

For more information about rules in state forests, including campfires, vehicle use and littering, visit www.vic.gov.au/rules-in-state-forests

Residents and visitors alike can use the website www.firepermits.vic.gov.au to enter their home or holiday address to see what fire restrictions apply depending on location and activities including campfires and barbecues.