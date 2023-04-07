Asbestos warning for home renovations over the Easter long weekend

Home DIYers planning on tackling home renovations over the Easter long weekend are being urged to take extra care, as part of the Federal Government’s National Asbestos Awareness campaign.

According to the Asbestos Safety and Eradication Agency a staggering one in three homes in Australia built before 1990 contain the deadly asbestos fiber.

Unknowingly, many Australians expose themselves and their families to asbestos after undertaking DIY renovations without being conscious of its presence in their homes, Slater and Gordon lawyers warned.

Head of National Asbestos and Dust Diseases at Slater and Gordon, Joanne Wade said that whilst people love to take advantage of a long weekend to finish home projects, it is important to know that when disturbed, Asbestos poses a very real risk.

Loose fibres that are invisible to the naked eye can contaminate your hair, clothing and even surrounding furniture.

Breathing in asbestos dust and fibre can be deadly.

“Every day I see clients whose lives are tragically affected by a danger they had no idea was under their roofs,” Ms Wade said.

One is a 73-year-old client, who is sadly a part of a growing number of Australians being diagnosed with a life-threatening asbestos related disease after exposure in the home, she said.

“While many her age are enjoying a hard-earned break after a lifetime of work; she is dealing with the diagnosis of mesothelioma – an incurable cancer where only 6.3 per cent of those diagnosed live longer than five years.

“She and her husband built their home themselves in the early 1970’s, and hand cut every sheet of fibro asbestos panelling to the right size.”

At the time, the fibro products didn’t come with any health warnings, Ms Wade said.

“So many homeowners were unaware of the danger of breathing in asbestos dust and fibre, when their homes were built.”

This fibro material was considered the most affordable yet durable option for Aussies on a budget.

“Now, people are getting started on projects to renovate and create the homes of their dreams.

“When renovating a home built before the mid 1980’s it is important to check there is no asbestos in it.”

Before you begin any home renovation project it is important to check that you are not ripping up deadly fibro that contains asbestos, Slater and Gordon said.

If asbestos is found in your home contact a licensed asbestos removalist immediately.

If you have been diagnosed with an asbestos related disease, do not delay in seeking legal advice.

For more information on the government campaign, visit asbestossafety.gov.au/national-asbestos-awareness-campaign-phase-2