Police search Hallam wetlands for missing woman

A police search is currently underway in the Hallam Valley wetlands, as the last sighting of Wantirna woman Sarah approaches the three week mark.

Police and SES are currently conducting a search for the missing woman near the corner of Centre Road and Hallam South Road.

Sarah was last seen in Narre Warren on 23 March in the afternoon.

It is understood she was also seen in Sladen Street, Cranbourne on Wednesday 22 March.

The 27-year-old Wantirna woman is described as being of Caucasian appearance with blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a green jumper, cream track pants, white sneakers and yellow singlet.

Police and family are concerned due to her medical conditions and her disappearance being out of character.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au