Father and son drown in holiday tragedy

by AAP and Cam Lucadou-Wells

Tributes are flowing for a kind-hearted father and his son who drowned at a popular swimming spot in Queensland’s far north.

Ventura Bus Lines driver Sisira Gajanayaka, 59, and his son and musical producer Themiya Gajanayaka, 20, were on holiday with more than a dozen other family and work friends.

They got into trouble at a Crystal Cascades waterfall near Cairns just after 5pm on Tuesday 11 April.

The men were found unresponsive in the water and assessed by paramedics but declared dead at the scene.

Sisira got into trouble and his son tried to save him, Seven News reported.

“He threw himself in harm’s way to try and save him and unfortunately they both passed,” family friend Damien Gamage told the broadcaster at a gathering in Melbourne to mourn the two men.

Reportedly several men in the holiday group desperately tried to rescue the pair, to no avail.

Sisira’s wife Thushri, son Gomiya and daughter Senadi witnessed the tragedy unfold.

Gomiya told ABC that his father was “one of the most selfless, loving, caring people on the planet”.

“He would do anything for anyone in a heartbeat.”

Themiya, along with his brother Gomiya, were musical collaborators and “my best friend”.

“We had so many plans together,” Gomiya told ABC.

“We wanted to rule the world.”

Ventura managing director Andrew Cornwall said the Dandenong-based firm was “deeply saddened to lose such a lovely member of the Ventura bus driving team”.

“Sisira has worked for Ventura as a professional driver for over eight years and is much loved by all our employee community.

“Our thoughts are with Sisira’s family and his work colleagues from Melbourne that were holidaying with Sisira in Cairns at the time of this tragic incident.”

On Facebook, Chandana Gunasinghe paid tribute to his “loyal charity friend” Sisira.

He recalled Sisira helping to provide an electric wheelchair for a sculptor after visiting Galle, Sri Lanka.

“If there’s any helpless person, tell me, I’ll do whatever I can,” Sisira told Chandan’s colleagues.

The man had lost his legs after falling under a train, and despite the stress of the Covid pandemic, “our guys didn’t forget (him)”, Chandana recalled.

The electric wheelchair was sent from Australia and received in March 2022.

Others expressed the Sri Lankan community’s “shock” and “mourning”.

“It’s yet another stark reminder that life is so precious yet so uncertain and fragile,” Geethika Weerakoon posted on social media.

“Hope the family and friends of Sisira and Themi find comfort and solace in the memories they shared.

“May their souls RIP.”