Hit-run driver mows down cyclist

A cyclist has been hospitalised after being allegedly deliberately mowed down by a hit-run driver in Noble Park.

The 59-year-old Pakenham man was riding on Douglas Street when passed by a white car about 6.40am on Thursday 13 April.

Police say the car stopped, allowing the bike to pass and accelerated towards the rider.

It slightly mounted the kerb and deliberately hit the cyclist, police say.

The victim fell onto the road as the car drove on, dragging his bike for more than 100 metres.

The car was described as a white 2008-2017 Mitsubishi Lancer and was last seen driving north-west through the Douglas Street and Heatherton Road intersection.

The grazed and bruised rider was taken to hospital for treatment.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers have released CCTV and an image of the vehicle allegedly involved.

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au