Karaoke wins the battle

By Sahar Foladi

A rescission motion to extend a Springvale karaoke bar’s operating hours from 1am to 4am on weekend nights was upheld by Greater Dandenong councillors.

The rescission motion moved by Cr Jim Memeti supported by Cr Tim Dark was brought forward in a council meeting on Monday 24 April after it was turned down in a heated debate in a council meeting on 11 April.

MDM Karaoke owner Duong Minh Do expressed his joy.

“We’re really happy about that. After documents are finalised we will need to apply for legal licence to operate till 4am.”

In an email sent to councillors on Monday 10 April, Mr Do said opting for a 2am closing time would “have a very big impact on our business viability.”

“I lost a lot of customers because no one comes. After they (locals) found out we’ll be open till 4am they’re very happy.”

Mr Do said customers mostly walk in between 9pm to 10pm operating till 4 am is better and he’ll have more customers to come and enjoy.

Cr Memeti thanked councillors for their votes and said they’ve made the right decision.

“By asking for these amendments to their permit it’s because they can’t survive on what they’re operating on.

“We want to make sure our activity centres are bringing people in instead of having dark empty streets.

“We need to put our faith in our local businesses.”

Cr Memeti had argued that council policy encourages businesses to apply for late night operations especially in their activity centres.

“I’ve been around this table for many years and I’ve heard our council officers say they want Dandenong and Springvale to be opened 24 hours a day.

“So we encourage businesses but when it comes for applicants to apply we put up barriers. This is something I’m against.”

Mr Do said they’re the first in the Springvale activity centre to pass on this motion but wishes there could be more businesses open till late to boost the economy.

“Hopefully there’s more place like restaurants to extend hours. Springvale will be like a city more entertainment and better for small businesses like us.”

Council has restricted MDM’s patron numbers till 9pm after which they can have 175 patrons.

In the same email, Mr Do said, “Whilst not happy with this it is something we can accommodate with.”

After a thorough heated debate on 11 April council meeting, Cr Sean O’Reilly remained against the motion amid fears of noise for residents living nearby in apartments.

Cr Memeti said they’d sent letters to the residents opposite of the Balmoral Avenue Karaoke and received no response from them.

Acoustic report conducted was also clear from any noise levels that could cause disturbance in the area.

Despite this and the fact that Council didn’t receive a response from the Police as well, Cr O’Reilly remained loyal to his initial decision.

After a tight battle the council passed the motion six against three. Mayor Eden Foster also changed her vote for the motion.