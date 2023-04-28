Drag storytime goes ahead

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Monash Council will continue to stage a drag storytime event for children and parents next month despite “concerning” levels of anger by opponent groups.

The council’s response is in direct contrast to City of Casey, which recently cancelled a drag workshop after alleged threats and intimidation.

Monash’s council meeting on 26 April was temporarily adjourned after a packed and overflowing gallery shouted down councillors and derided them as “groomers” and “child abusers”.

“We’re talking about safety of children,” a spectator called out.

In the foyer, police stood between vocal groups in support and against the storytime event.

Chief executive Andi Diamond said “direct approaches to councillors and staff at times (were) overstepping the line of what we believe to be appropriate”.

“Council is used to working and communicating with people in a heightened state, but the level of anger related to this issue has been concerning.”

Dr Diamond said the council was “committed” to the storytime at Oakleigh library on 19 May.

To mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT Day), the storytime features drag queen Sam Thompson reading and singing to children and parents.

“We are committed to delivering the event to support our LGBTIQA+ community,” Dr Diamond said.

“We understand this is not for everyone and have scheduled it outside our regular library programs so that parents who bring their children have made a deliberate choice to attend.

“We ask people to respect this choice.

“We will continue to conduct risk assessments to ensure that it can be delivered safely in the leadup to the event.”

Seventeen questions on the issue were submitted for public question time at the 26 April meeting.

Three were read out at the meeting, with the council’s single response read out by mayor Tina Samardzija.

Age-appropriate books that celebrate diversity and acceptance would be chosen by experienced librarians, Cr Samardzija told the meeting.

“Children are never too young to receive such messages.”

Among the opponents was South-East based Senator Ralph Babet, who allegedly heckled from the gallery.

A witness in the gallery said Mr Babet was “going off all evening.”

Mr Babet told Star News: “I absolutely said ‘stop indoctrinating children’ after the council refused to answer 20 questions from the public.

“Let kids be kids. Children aged 1 through to 6 are much too young to be exposed to what are entirely adult concepts.

“Now a good question would be why do children aged 1 through to 6 need to see drag queens but a better question is why are these drag queens fighting so hard to have an audience with children.”

Recently, Casey Council cancelled a beginners workshop series The Art of Drag in April and May due to “community safety” concerns.

Casey acted on advice from Victoria Police after alleged threatening phone calls, emails and physical intimidation by opponents.

To mark IDAHOBIT Day, Greater Dandenong Council will raise the ‘Pride’ flag and illuminate Drum Theatre in rainbow colours.