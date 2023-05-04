Monash cancels drag storytime

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Monash Council has cancelled this month’s drag storytime event, citing repeated threats of violence and intimidation against councillors, staff and the performer.

Chief executive Andi Diamond on 4 May said it was “incredibly disappointing” but there was “no choice” but to call off the IDAHOBIT event at Oakleigh Library after a briefing by Victoria Police on the risks to staff, attendees and facilities, according to the council.

Recently, Casey Council also cancelled drag workshops on advice from Victoria Police after alleged threats and intimidation.

Chief executive Andi Diamond apologized to the LGBTIQA+ community for the outcome.

She said in recent days, threats had escalated to “direct threats of violence involving the event itself”.

The event attracted “significant attention with hateful and threatening commentary and misinformation spread online, via email and directly over the phone”.

“Councillors and staff have received messages that nobody should be expected to receive in their workplace, as have our LGBTIQA+ community.”

Dr Diamond said the storytime was designed to introduce children to “diverse role models” and to “encourage acceptance, love, and respect of our LGBTIQA+ community”.

“It is so disappointing that some people have a long way to go before this is achieved.

“We understood this was not for everyone and scheduled it outside our regular library programs so that parents planning to bring their children were making a deliberate choice to attend.

“Unfortunately, some in the community were not willing to allow that choice. In the end we were unable to guarantee that we would be able to hold the event safely.”

Monash had resolutely backed the event even after a council meeting was temporarily suspended amidst heckling from a packed, heated public gallery.

Senator Ralph Babet, who was among the protesters, said the meeting showed “overwhelming public displeasure” against the storytime.

“Public concern centred around the use of ratepayer money to host what many residents believe is inappropriate content for children aged 1-6.

“I have received an overwhelming amount of communication from concerned parents and grandparents on this issue.

“Some have attempted to paint those opposing this event as right wing, but they really are just concerned mothers, fathers and grandparents.

“I condemn the far left extremists who have attempted to hijack this event and stoke violence.”

“It is time for a civilised debate where both sides of the argument can be heard and respected.”

Mr Babet said he was advocating for the “innocence of children”.

“We have a duty to ensure that the content our children are exposed to is age-appropriate and not confusing.

“The only thing a 1-6 year old should know about sex and gender is that girls have cooties and boys are gross!”

Recently, Casey Council cancelled a beginners workshop series The Art of Drag in April and May due to “community safety” concerns.

Casey acted on advice from Victoria Police after alleged threatening phone calls, emails and physical intimidation by opponents.

To mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) Day, Greater Dandenong Council will raise the ‘Pride’ flag and illuminate Drum Theatre in rainbow colours.