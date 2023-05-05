Gembrook get it done for a legend, Pakenham let one slip

By Marcus Uhe

An emotional week has culminated in success for Gembrook Cockatoo, getting their first victory in Premier Division over Monbulk.

Ahead of their first clash using their new facilities at Gembrook Recreational Reserve, the club paid tribute to the late Len Ure, an icon of the club who sadly passed away last week.

Ure played more than 400 games for the Brookers and was named “Brooker of the Century” in 2006, having served just about every role at the club during his post-playing career.

Added to that, the club raised its 2022 premiership flags before playing off for the Harold Ramage Shield, a close friend of Ure’s who presented it to the victorious Brookers after the game.

Monbulk led at every break in the contest before Gembrook ran over the top of the Hawks with a strong final quarter.

While the final margin read just four points, a goal to the Hawks on the siren cut the margin to four, as the Brookers maintained a 10-point buffer for the final few minutes.

Coach Brad Coller was impressed with his side’s physicality after a wake-up call in their first hit-out at Premier level in round one.

“I think the way we attacked the ball and our tackling pressure and intensity was much better (this week),” he said.

“I think we were a little bit better prepared, it was a little bit deer-in-the-headlights in round one.

“They (Upwey Tecoma) were well-drilled, played their ground pretty well and hit us pretty hard, and I think that made us more prepared for round two.

“It was a good learning curve and I think we were more prepared and ready for (this week).

“Talking to the Monbulk coaches they said we hit them pretty hard and we talked about it pregame, our tackling pressure.”

Myles Wareham starred with five goals to climb to equal third on the leading goalkicker list and Josh Smith was a handy addition from Frankston, who had a bye.

For Monbulk, former Brooker Lachlan Sheppard was named as one of their best and William Mutschler kicked four.

Elsewhere in Premier Division, Pakenham let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers in their seven-point loss to Woori Yallock.

The Lions came out of the blocks flying with the first five goals of the contest and had last year’s grand finalists on the back foot.

But the Tigers showed their class by kicking the next five to close the half just two points in arrears.

Hitting the last quarter with an 11-point deficit to overcome, the Lions hit the front early in the final quarter but were unable to maintain the rage as the Tigers finished stronger.

For Pakenham it means an 0-2 start, but they can take positives away from having matched it at stages with two of the better-performed sides from last season.

Five players kicked two the Lions while 16-year-old Dandenong Stingray Tahj De La Rue impressed with his ball use on the wing.

A strong second half showing from Upwey Tecoma saw them blow Mount Evelyn out of the water on their patch.

Just a single goal separated the two sides at half time but the Tigers kicked seven goals to Mount Evelyn’s two in the second half to power to a 47-point win.

Ben Hinton was best-on-ground for the winners with four goals.

Gembrook has the chance to win two in a row when they host the struggling Mount Evelyn, where Monbulk will have to watch a second-consecutive flag unfurling at Narre Warren.

Wandin will be keen to continue their hot start to the year when they face Olinda Ferny Creek and Upwey Tecoma and Woori Yallock clash to determine the top Tigers.

Pakenham have the chance to reset and regroup with the bye.