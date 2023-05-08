Police swoop on six teens in stolen cars

Six teenagers in two allegedly stolen cars were arrested in Greater Dandenong on Friday 5 May.

Officers spotted the vehicles, a BMW X5 and Mercedes, travelling in convoy in Rowville shortly after 9am.

The vehicles separated and police turned their focus on the fleeing Mercedes, police say.

The Mercedes travelled into Langwarrin and dropped off one of its passengers, who was quickly taken into custody by police.

Stop sticks were deployed in John Street, Langwarrin where several tyres were punctured.

The Mercedes drove to Quality Drive in Dandenong South where police arrested the two final occupants.

Reports then started coming in regarding the BMW driving erratically on Eastlink, heading towards Dandenong South, police say.

The police Air Wing guided ground units back to Quality Drive where stop sticks were again successfully deployed.

Upon seeing police, the BMW allegedly drove away, colliding with a civilian vehicle and then a police car at slow speed.

The BMW was found dumped on Jellicoe Street in Noble Park.

The three occupants ran from the vehicle and were arrested nearby on Railway Parade.

All six youths, aged in their teens, were taken in for questioning.