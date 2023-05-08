Six teens charged with crime spree

Casey Crime Investigation Unit detectives have arrested six youths including boys from Doveton and Dandenong following a series of incidents across Melbourne south-east.

Police will allege the youths were involved in several incidents between Thursday 18 to Tuesday 28 April including a burglary, theft of motor vehicle, theft, and robbery.

Suburbs targeted by the youths include Narre Warren, Dingley Village, Cranbourne, Clyde, Balwyn, Camberwell, and Mont Albert

In one such incident police believe the youth attended a business on Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Clyde on Saturday 22 April at about 5.20am.

It is alleged the youths’ made demands and threatened a worker present at the time, allegedly stealing cash and produce.

A 17-year-old Cranbourne East girl has been charged with assault, burglary, theft, theft of motor vehicle and attempted robbery.

A 16-year-old Cranbourne girl has been charged with burglary, theft, and theft of motor vehicle.

A 15-year-old Cranbourne East boy has been charged with burglary, theft, theft of motor vehicle and attempted robber

A 15-year-old Dandenong boy has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, burglary, theft, and theft of motor vehicle.

A 13-year-old, Doveton boy has been charged with attempted robbery, burglary, theft, and theft of motor vehicle.

The five youths have been bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

A 16-year-old Botanic Ridge boy has been charged with burglary and theft.

He has been remanded to appear before a children’s court at a later date.