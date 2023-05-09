$120K for Hotham schools

Five schools in the Hotham electorate will share in a $120,000 federal boost.

Under the $32 million grants program, schools were invited to apply for grants up to $25,000 for infrastructure and equipment.

Projects were assessed by the Department of Education and selected based on need, the Federal Government stated.

The beneficiaries were:

• Springvale Park Special Development School – $25,000 to build new outdoor learning spaces, and to upgrade or improve existing outdoor learning spaces.

• Carwatha College P-12 – $25,000 for purchasing and upgrading ICT equipment including laptops and tablets, repairs and maintenance to school facilities, and classroom refurbishment.

• Noble Park English Language School – $20,000 to build new outdoor learning spaces.

• Westall Primary School – $25,000 to build new outdoor learning spaces.

• Noble Park Secondary College – $25,000 to repair and maintain school facilities.

Hotham MP Clare O’Neil said the Government was investing in a “better and fairer” education system.

“This is terrific news for our local schools, with more to come.

“Our local schools deserve great infrastructure and quality equipment to help students achieve their best.

“This is a great outcome and I’m happy that we can deliver this funding to much-needed projects for our local schools.”

The Government stated the grants were part of a $250 million commitment to improve school infrastructure.