Dingley far too good for Springvale

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dingley made a statement in Division One of the Southern league on Saturday, dispatching Springvale Districts 12.8 80 to 4.10 34.

Zach Horsley’s men kicked 10 goals to one after trailing by seven points at quarter time, with big man Adam Lloyd slotting three in the local rivalry.

Springvale Districts had all the running early, kicking three of the first four goals before Dingley was able to nullify, neutralise, negate and dominate.

Dingley got trapped into trying to surge it forward in the first quarter given the expected wet conditions which contrasts their usual style.

After a debrief from the coach at quarter time, the Dingoes backed their usual method, which worked, as conditions played a more minor part in the narrative of the game than expected.

“We were scrappy with some of our play and the way they transitioned the footy, swarming through contest, we probably didn’t have our layers balanced enough so they were able to find some handy exits,” said Horsley.

“At quarter time, we stopped their ability to exit at the front of stoppage and it paid dividends.

“We put a lot of work into our fitness in preseason and ability to cover the ground and that came to the forefront after quarter time, we were able to run away with it.”

The Dingley defence, strongly led by veteran Kristian Feehan, was able to restrict key forward Matt Wetering to one goal.

That goal came early on thanks to a turnover that left the Dingoes exposed but thereafter Alex Windhager played an outstanding shutdown role on him.

“(Windhager) forced Wetering to go right up the ground for his possessions,” Horsley said.

“After (his first goal), he struggled to get kicks where he wanted to because of Windhager’s defensive work.

“He was supported by the midfield which pushed back hard and Feehan had 10-15 intercept possessions.”

The game was the first big test for Springvale Districts, having recorded three straight wins to start the season, albeit over opponents the Dees were favoured to beat.

Zane Merdanovic and midfielders Toby Arms and Dylan Quirk each played well for the hosts, despite the result, though Dingley led by Nathan Freeman still won the midfield battle.

The Dees had intermittent opportunities to keep themselves in it after the first break but inefficiency in their forward half cost them.

It is the Dingoes’ third consecutive win and they will be favoured to make it four straight against Mordialloc.

Springvale Districts will be tipped to bounce back against an inexperienced Bentleigh.

Cranbourne, meanwhile had a bye this week after opening the season a week early.

Results R4: *Cranbourne 10.11 71 v Cheltenham 5.7 37, Mordialloc 10.9 69 v Chelsea Heights 7.9 51, Port Melbourne Colts 15.14 104 v Bentleigh 3.15 33, Springvale Districts 4.10 34 v Dingley 12.8 80, St Paul’s McKinnon 17.19 119 v St Kilda City 8.14 62.

*Played on Good Friday.

Ladder: Cranbourne 12, Cheltenham 12, Port Melbourne 12, Springvale Districts 12, Dingley 12, St Paul’s McKinnon 12, St Kilda City 4, Mordialloc 4, Chelsea Heights 0, Bentleigh 0.

Fixture R5: Chelsea Heights v St Kilda City, Cheltenham v Port Melbourne Colts, Dingley v Mordialloc, St Paul’s McKinnon v Cranbourne, Bentleigh v Springvale Districts