Survivor solidarity gives life-changing support for local men

One in 5 men across Australia will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, prompting one local volunteer group to give back and ensure these men don’t go through a diagnosis alone.

The South Eastern Prostate Cancer Support Group aims to provide a supportive environment for men to connect with others going through a similar journey and share their experiences to improve health and wellbeing.

The group, supported by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, meets monthly at Dandenong RSL on the third Wednesday of each month.

Support Group spokesperson, Steve Cox, encouraged men and their partners impacted by prostate cancer to reach out for support.

“We know some men can have a hard time reaching out for help when times get tough,” they said.

“That’s why we’re here, to make sure that no man in our region feels like they have to walk this journey alone.

Mr Cox says having support is a simple thing that can save lives.

“Our members are fathers, sons, brothers, grandfathers, and uncles and all have a story to share.

“We enjoy getting out and about to start the conversation about prostate cancer and let locals know the importance of getting checked by their doctors. ”

PCFA Chief Executive Officer, Anne Savage, said that the network of support groups across the country play a vital role in the fight against prostate cancer.

Ms Savage says a diagnosis of prostate cancer can be isolating and overwhelming for both men and their loved ones.

“With today marking the start of National Volunteer Week, there is no better time to highlight the work of our Prostate Cancer Support Groups and to celebrate the dedicated men and women who share their experience and knowledge with others to lend others a helping hand,” she said.

“When the burden is heavy and the conversations are tough, support groups are there to lighten the load and shine the light of hope.

“As the national peak body for prostate cancer research, awareness and support, we are proud to stand alongside them.”

National Volunteer Week runs from Monday 15 May to Sunday 21 May.

To find out more about the Prostate Cancer Support Group, call 1800 22 00 99 or visit

www.pcfa.org.au/support/find-a-support-group.