Police search for missing woman

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Dandenong woman Kylie.

The 39-year-old was last seen on Brookwater Parade, Lyndhurst about 5pm on 13 May.

Police and family have concerns for Kylie’s welfare due to a medical condition that requires medication.

Kylie is Caucasian in appearance with short brown hair, 177cm tall with a medium build.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie jumper, blue jeans, grey runners and prescription glasses.

Kylie may be travelling in a 2007 Silver Honda Viva with registration 1WJ1VV.

Dandenong police have released an image of Kylie in the hope someone may know of her current whereabouts.

She is known to frequent the Dandenong, Chelsea, Cranbourne, Mornington and Frankston areas.

Anyone with information or anyone that may know of Kylie’s whereabouts is urged to contact Dandenong Police Station on (03) 9767 7444.