Pedestrian fighting for life

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Rowville on Monday 15 May.

Emergency services were called to the collision, on Stud Road near the Lakeside Boulevarde intersection, just after 5.30pm.

Police have been told the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when he appears to have been struck by a car.

The 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The 30-year-old male driver of the car stopped at the scene and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The area has been cordoned off while MCIU detectives process the scene.