Safety in diverse CFA’s numbers

Noble Park CFA is very much a reflection of its diverse neighbourhood.

More than 15 languages are spoken within the fire brigade’s ranks, which has “paid dividends in many ways”, says Captain Matt Pond.

In a recent smoke alarm installation program, CFA’s members met several non-English speaking residents.

The multilingual members were able to translate and discuss the need for working smoke alarms while installing the new alarms free of charge.

In all, 31 CFA volunteers inspected more than 170 properties and installed new 10-year lithium smoke alarms in homes without smoke alarms.

A CFA member for 19 years, Capt Pond said the brigades diversity helped with emergency callouts and recruiting new members.

“These people had thought they wouldn’t be able to join the brigade because their English wasn’t good enough.” he said.

“We’ve worked really hard to build the right environment in the brigade. Everyone feels they have a role and it’s a safe place.”

In the past year, the brigade had “incredible success” recruiting women.

“We recruited 16 women and nine men. And our women volunteers reach out to women they know, which also leads to new members.

“I’m proud of the brigade’s environment and its gender and ethnic diversity.”

Largely thanks to the demographic and the captain’s desire to rebuild the brigade with a younger base, Noble Park’s member age profile is quite different to many across Victoria.

“I’m in my mid-thirties and one of the oldest operational members,” he said.

“Every week we engage with our community. Our level of activity is much higher than the average brigade.

“We want to ensure our community members are as safe as possible.”