Airwing arrest in Cranbourne

The Airwing was in the right place at the right time overnight assisting members on the ground with arrests in Cranbourne and Bangholme within five minutes of each other.

In the first incident the Airwing was called in to assist after a car, seen driving erratically in a nearby suburb, was spotted travelling approximately 150km/h in an 80km/h zone on Ballarto Road about 3.15am.

With help from the air, the stolen vehicle was followed as it travelled along Hall Road, Frankston Cranbourne Road and then onto the South Gippsland Freeway where officers successfully deployed stop sticks.

The car continued for a short distance onto Thompsons Road before the driver lost control and crashed into a ditch.

A man and woman tried to run from the crashed car before police caught up with them following a foot chase.

The pair, aged in their early 20s, are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

No sooner had the Airwing pulled away from the successful Cranbourne arrest they were called to Seaford after a car speed off from police in Yazaki Way.

Officers attempted to intercept the car after they noticed one of the headlights was out and it appeared to be roving in an industrial area.

The Airwing was able to track the car and guide officers on the ground to a property in Smith Street Carrum where the male driver was arrested.

The 37-year-old man is currently assisting police with their enquiries.