Sports hub sweetener

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Keysborough Golf Club has revived its plans to turn its Green Wedge greens into a housing estate and to relocate to Pillars Road, but this time with a new sweetener.

Under the plan, the City of Greater Dandenong would be donated a massive 71-hectare sports precinct near the golf club’s proposed new home at 256-356 Pillars Road, Bangholme.

The ‘South East Sports Hub’ – nearly the size of Casey Fields – would address an “acute shortage” of outdoor sports facilities for the next 25 years, according to its proponent.

It would include passive outdoor spaces, a landscaped wetlands and a recycled water supply from Eastern Treatment Plant.

“The sports hub has been part of our relocation plans from the beginning,” golf club captain Darrell Swindells said.

“We’ve worked with Dandenong Council on the masterplan to ensure it delivers flexible grounds to cater for the many sports played in the community such as AFL, soccer, cricket, basketball, netball, rugby, cycling, running, etc.”

However, Greater Dandenong councillors have already said they are concerned by impacts on Keysborough and Keysborough South residents.

Councillors were set to vote on 22 May whether to launch a “comprehensive consultation” with “all residents in Keysborough South” on the plan.

It would include impacts of creating a new residential estate such as the reduction of the Green Wedge, infrastructure, environment and traffic.

Keysborough South Ward councillor Rhonda Garad, who led the motion, said residents had not been “fully informed” on the impact of a “massive development”.

“We have seen an incredible amount of development around this area and these have multiple impacts on traffic, drainage, infrastructure and the environment. It is important we hear from them.

“Also, this is the thin edge of the Green Wedge. Once we start slicing it up, we will lose it in the longer term.

“The Green Wedge is the lungs of Melbourne and has incredibly important health and ecological value.”

Keysborough Ward councillor Tim Dark agreed the impact on local amenity needed to be investigated.

Residents were already concerned about the scale of new townhouse development on Chapel Road as well as traffic, he said.

He said there was a shortage of sports facilities but questioned whether the residents would get behind the new sports hub’s remote site.

Mayor Eden Foster said she’d like to learn more details about the proposal.

Mr Swindells said the club needed to move because its “tired” facilities could not cater for a growing number of female and young players.

“The club does not have the capital to undertake the necessary upgrades in its current location.

“Moving to Pillars Road, through the sale of Hutton Road, will allow us to invest in a new, modern, accessible course with facilities to suit all types of members, including women and our youth people, and make us financially viable into the foreseeable future.”

The plan ultimately hinges on whether Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny approves rezoning the club’s present site on Green Wedge A land at Hutton and Springvale roads to allow a residential estate.

In 2015, the club voted to relocate to Pillars Road as part of a windfall sale to developer Intrapac, which would have yielded $40 million for the club.

The move was supported by Greater Dandenong Council, and fiercely opposed by the Defenders of the Green Wedge.

Ultimately, the then-Planning Minister Richard Wynne was resolutely against rezoning the Green Wedge and no formal application was made.

Mr Swindells seized on the State Government recently talking about “building homes where infrastructure already exists”, rather than continuing the outer-suburban sprawl.

“This proposal should make enormous sense given the overwhelming benefits for the community and our club, with zero cost to Government.”

The current golf course just outside the Urban Growth Boundary was a “historical anomaly”, he said.

“It’s nothing like what most people imagine as Green Wedge.

“It’s an infill site in a middle-ring suburb, surrounded by existing housing and major roads.

“It just makes sense to deliver more housing in areas like Keysborough given how well it is serviced by existing transport, schools, shopping and all the existing community infrastructure.”

The State Government did not respond before Star Journal’s deadline.

More details on the South East Sports Hub is at sesportshub.com.au